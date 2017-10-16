Kinuso launches junior program

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Kinuso Volunteer Fire Department reports a relatively low number of calls this year.

“We’ve had a good, quiet year and responded to 11 calls,” says deputy fire chief Everett Samuelson.

“It’s good that the numbers are down,” he adds.

The number is significantly down from 40 during the full year of 2016.

Firefighters have been called out to six fires, two each of grass fires, wild land fires and vehicle fires.

“A lot of our calls in spring are for wild land fires, but it was so wet, we had just two,” Samuelson says.

Traffic incidents along Highway 2 and Highway 33 can keep Kinuso firefighters busy.

“Most of our calls are for motor vehicle collisions,” Samuelson says.

“Fortunately, we have had no fatalities or major wrecks in our areas.”

Activities on and around Lesser Slave Lake can create emergency situations. Kinuso firefighters assisted the Faust Fire Department in August to rescue boaters on the lake.

“Boaters were lost in smoke from the wildfires in B.C. and the weather was getting ugly,” Samuelson says.

A side-by-side vehicle was added to the Kinuso fire department this year to access various types of terrain for rescues and wildfires.

However, it has not been used, he says.

Always ready to respond, the fire department has a roster of 17.

“We are always looking for more recruits,” Samuelson says.

A junior firefighter program for ages 14-18 has also been launched.

“We are working with Kinuso School and we put the call out at the start of the new school year in September,” Samuelson.

Kinuso holds practices the first at second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. and a meeting on the final Monday.

For more information, phone Samuelson at [780] 849-0308.