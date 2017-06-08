Kids’ fishing derby this weekend

Mac Olsen

Spotlight

Children should pack their rods and tackle boxes for a day of fishing at Winagami Lake Provincial Park this Saturday.

The Knights of Columbus McLennan/High Prairie Council is holding their ninth annual fishing derby on the breakwater on June 10.

“Come out for the event,” says Real Garant, one of the organizers. “It should be a fun day.”

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the cost is $5 per child, which includes a free hot and drink.

The derby is a catch-and-release event and there are two age categories: 10 and under, and 11-17, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. The adult does not require a fishing licence, but the child must be registered. Children ages 16 and 17 must have a valid fishing licence.

Fishing takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the prizes will be awarded at 3:30 p.m. There will be a concession stand at the derby.

Proceeds from the derby will go to the Canadian Wheelchair Foundation and other charities.

Volunteers and sponsors are required. For more information, please contact Garant at (780) 837-0080.