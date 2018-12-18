Keay organizing dialysis lobby

Richard Froese

South Peace News



Efforts to bring dialysis services to High Prairie will get a louder regional voice.



At its regular meeting Dec. 12, Big Lakes County council added two voices to a local group led by the High Prairie and District Health Foundation.



Council supported the foundation to lobby Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman to add dialysis to the High Prairie Health Complex.



“It’s probably been 14 years that I have lobbied for dialysis,” says foundation chair George Keay.



“We’ve been promised and promised, but nothing ever happens.”



He says the foundation has funding for the equipment.



Alberta Health Services designated a room for dialysis in the new health complex that opened in April 2017.



“It’s sad [to not have such a service] when we have a great facility,” Reeve Richard Simard says.



Keay expects a meeting with Hoffman in the next few months, before a provincial election expected in May.



“With an upcoming election, I think the timing is good,” Keay says.



No date for has been set for a meeting, which would also include the Town of High Prairie as one other partner.



“This opportunity for a unified lobby group will be more effective, Keay writes in a letter to council.



“We will include surrounding communities of First Nations and Metis Settlements who already share their support for dialysis.”



Many people from the region have to travel more than one hour one way for dialysis, he says.



“We had better facilities 50 years ago,” Keay says.



North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews and South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart will represent the county.



One councillor says the community is losing more than patience.



“We’re going to lose doctors because of it,” Stewart says.



Dialysis remains a top priority for Hoffman, who visited the town Aug. 22.



“It’s something the community has identified as a need and priority,” says Hoffman.



“We want to ensure everyone can get the right care as close to home as possible,” she adds.



AHS struggles to recruit professionals to rural areas for dialysis, claims Hoffman.