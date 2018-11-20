Kapawe’no surges forward on self-government

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Kapawe’no First Nation is taking another step toward self-government for the benefit of its people.



On Nov. 14, Kapawe’no and the Government of Canada announced they have taken a key step forward on a path of relationship renewal and reconciliation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding on Advancing Self-Determination.



Sawridge First Nation near Slave Lake also signed a memorandum the same day.



“Kapawe’no looks forward to this relationship for several decades,” says Chief Frank T. Halcrow.



“Kapawe’no First Nation has made targeted efforts to build a foundation for effective governance based on our inherent rights. An effective model of governance will ensure that the decisions and activities of the chief and council and the nation administration are responsive to the needs of the community.”



The co-developed memorandum commits all parties to working together to help advance the First Nations’ visions of self-determination into the future.



The memorandum also sets out the process and topics for discussions between the parties with a focus on self-government.



Hon. Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, says both agreements are a key step to strengthening the government’s nation-to-nation relationships and advancing reconciliation.



“Our goal is to find common ground for negotiating self-government arrangements that would move the First Nations out from under the Indian Act so they can chart their own course toward a brighter future based on the priorities and needs of their communities,” she adds.



Sawridge Chief Roland Twinn adds the agreement is a positive step.



“Sawridge has and will continue to exercise our inherent right to self-determination by way of our Constitution and laws. We hope this government finishes the process that we started more than 20 years ago with a previous government,” he says.