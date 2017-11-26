Junior high hoops league kicks off Nov. 22

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League has swelled to a record 16 teams this season.

The league begins its season Nov. 22 with eight games.

Eight schools have entered girl’s and boy’s teams. The Eastern Conference will be comprised of Gift Lake, Kinuso, Slave Lake Roland Michener and Slave Lake St. Francis. The Western Conference welcomes back Atikameg School. They will be joined by Donnelly G.P. Vanier, and the High Prairie schools at St. Andrew’s and Prairie River.

Each team plays 10 games including a home-and-home series within the conference and one game against the other conference.

The defending champions are PRJH in girls and St. Andrew’s in boys. The PRJH girls have won 12 of the league’s 20 titles while the St. Andrew’s boys were undefeated last season.

Action begins Nov. 22 with GP Vanier at Atikameg, Kinuso at Gift Lake, St. Andrew’s at PRJH and St. Francis at RMSS. Nov. 29 action sees Atikameg at PRJH, Gift Lake at RMSS, St. Andrew’s at GP Vanier, and St. Francis at Kinuso.

Please note that all games are subject to change.