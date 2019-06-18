Jumpshots for Jacob nets family big bucks

Jumpshots for Jacob organizer Angie Gauchier, left, shows support for the Kosak family. Left-right, are Gauchier and Jacob Kosak’s parents, Janella Kosak and Ken Kosak, standing by some of the donated silent auction items.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A basketball tournament raised a few thousand dollars for young cancer patient, Jacob Kosak, of High Prairie.



Jumpshots for Jacob was held June 8 at St. Andrew’s School, where Kosak is a Grade 10 student.



Kosak is the son of St. Andrew’s teachers Ken and Janella Kosak.



“We raised an even $3,000 for the Kosak family, which I’m sure will help them out immensely,” says Angie Gauchier, who organized the event with athletic director Malcolm Tisdale.



“That was a good surprise at the end of the day to have made that amount.”



The event featured a three-on-three street-style basketball tournament for all ages, a silent auction and barbecue.



“We both wanted to raise enough money to help out the family,” says Gauchier, an educational assistant at the school.



The 15-year-old student was diagnosed in April with Ewing-like sarcoma, a bone cancer, in his left heel and he continues to take chemotherapy treatments.



Basketball has a love for the sport.



“Jacob played basketball and is a Toronto Raptors fan,” Gauchier says.



The Raptors were playing in the championship final series in the National Basketball Association at the time of the tournament.



Organizers and the Kosak family appreciate the support.



“We’d like to say thank you to everyone who volunteered, entered a team, and donated items for the raffle and silent auction,” Gauchier says.



“We also like to send out a big thank-you to Freson Bros. for the food donation.”