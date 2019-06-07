Chris Clegg

South Peace News

St. Andrew’s School is once again rallying for a student in need.



The school is hosting Jumpshot for Jacob June 7 at the school to raise money for Jacob Kosak, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. Jacob is also the son of two teachers at the school, Ken and Janella.



The day begins at 9:15 a.m. with some of the teachers and students shaving their heads as a fundraiser.



In the afternoon, a mini-carnival is being held with a variety of games.



Please call St. Andrew’s School at [780] 523-4595 for more details or to donate.