Judge warns against drinking and driving

H.P court docket

Nov. 26, 2018

Judge G.W. Paul

People have been reminded by a local provincial court judge about drinking alcohol and driving during Christmas.

Jonah Leigh Rideout, 28, of Peavine, was fined $1,200, plus a victim fine surcharge of $360, after pleading guilty to care and control of a vehicle while impaired when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Nov. 26.

Rideout recorded breath samples of 220 mg after he was stopped by High Prairie RCMP at or near Highway 749 north of High Prairie on Oct. 18, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu told court.

Police were responding to a report of a vehicle that was swerving on the road.

“Readings are almost three times over the legal limit,” Judge G.W. Paul said.

“It’s a huge mistake.”

Judge Paul warned others about drinking alcohol and driving, particularly as the holiday season approaches for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

“It’s a huge problem in the region,” he said.

“You and others need a message that you can’t drink and drive.”



– – – – – – –



Jesse Belcourt, 24, of Joussard, was fined $1,000, plus a victim fine surcharge of $300, after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

Belcourt recorded a breath sample of 100 mg after he was stopped by Lakeshore Regional Police Service, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu told court.

Belcourt was reported driving on Highway 750 and turned west on Highway 2.

“He was swerving on the right lane and on the shoulder,” Eta-Ndu said.

Due to his erratic driving, Belcourt was fined $400, plus a victim fine surcharge of $120, after pleading guilty to dangerous driving.

Belcourt was eventually stopped at Ray’s Gas Bar where he was approached by police.

“He didn’t think he was impaired,” said Cheryl Kachuk, criminal court worker for Native Counselling Services of Alberta.

“It’s out of character for him to drink and drive.”

Belcourt was also suspended from driving for one year as part of the impaired charge.



– – – – – – –



Kayla Lynn Laboucan, 28, of Atikameg, was handed a global sentence of 12 days, and credited for time served, after pleading guilty to obstructing a peace officer, uttering death threats, possession of stolen property, and failing to appear in court.

Laboucan was also sentenced to probation for nine months and ordered to take treatment for her addictions, and make efforts to connect with her Indigenous culture, traditions and spirituality, and regular talk to and get advice from Elders.

“Success stories I hear are because of the reconnection people have with their culture and elders,” Judge G.W. Paul said during sentencing.

Court heard Laboucan slapped the hands of a High Prairie RCMP officer searching for a person inside a residence on March 14.

The next day, Laboucan was driving a vehicle she claimed she owned by her grandfather who gave her permission to drive it, Crown prosecutor Eta-Ndu told court.

However, police discovered the vehicle and licence plate were stolen.

Laboucan later texted a death threat to an elderly female relative by text, the Crown added.



– – – – – – –



Samson Daniel Alook, 35, of Faust, was fined $300, plus a victim fine surcharge of $90, after pleading guilty to mischief with damage under $5,000.

Alook smashed the window on the driver’s door of a 2015 Dodge Dart on Oct. 4, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu told court.

The accused was impaired during the incident.

“He says he was really drunk at the time,” lawyer Harry Jong said.

“He says he’s willing to pay for the damages and restitution.”

However, no figure was stated and no order was given by the judge.

“No doubt, alcohol has caused you problems,” Judge Paul said as he spoke to Alook.

“You better address your alcohol situation.”

Alook says he has already arranged to participate in a treatment program.



– – – – – – –



Marvin David Nahachick was fined $2,875 for driving a vehicle without insurance.

The fine included the victim fine surcharge.



– – – – – – –



Clayton D. Davis was fined $345 for driving a vehicle while unauthorized.

The fine included the victim fine surcharge.



– – – – – – –



Sheena Davis was fined $115, including victim fine surcharge, each on charges of transporting open liquor in a vehicle and for being intoxicated in a public place.



– – – – – – –



George Brian Coutrie was sentenced to six days in custody, but credited for time served, for failing to comply with an undertaking.

The charge arose after Coutrie was found inside the TD Bank where he is banned.

Judge G.W. Paul told Coutrie to find a better place to keep warm for the winter.

“Go stay with your brother in McLennan,” he suggested.



– – – – – – –



Thomas Pedersen was fined $100 for having derelict vehicles on his property against a Town of High Prairie bylaw.