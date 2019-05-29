Judge hears evidence in shooting trial

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie woman will have to wait a few weeks while a judge decides her fate regarding charges laid after a shooting incident last Halloween night.

Jayne Marie Roberts appeared for trial in High Prairie provincial court May 28 on charges of discharging a firearm with intent to injure, aggravated assault, and disobeying an order of the court. The incident left her common-law spouse, Philip Rose, 47, also of High Prairie, in hospital for 13 days.

Provincial court Judge D.R. Shynkar said he needed more time to weigh the evidence after hearing testimony from the four RCMP constables who responded to the shooting, Rose and Roberts. The trial lasted just over five hours.

Judge Shynkar placed the matter on the regular High Prairie court docket for June 3. He was earlier considering June 6 or June 20 to announce his decision.

The case hinges on evidence provided on whether or not the shooting was accidental. Court heard various testimony the judge needs time to consider.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call Oct. 31, 2018 at the Rose house just north of Enilda. Rose was shot once with a Savage .17-calibre rifle in the chest. He required immediate medical attention and received treatment in High Prairie, Grande Prairie and Edmonton hospitals.

Court heard Rose is still recovering from his injuries.