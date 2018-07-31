Judge gives man some friendly advice

Chris Clegg

An Atikameg man was sentenced to one day in jail after pleading guilty to being in the same home as his brother against a court order.



Victor Charles Tallman, 25, pleaded guilty in High Prairie provincial court July 16 to failing to comply with court conditions.



Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court the charge arose July 13 after Tallman was found at the home of his five-year-old brother against court orders.



“He was on a condition to not have contact with the person in the order,” said Hurich.



Police were responding to his father’s home to deal with a family dispute, court heard.



Hurich submitted Tallman’s criminal record and asked Judge D.R. Shynkar to consider a fine.



Duty counsel Dallas Gelineau told court his client suffers from health disorders which worsen when he doesn’t take medication. He added Tallman virtually lives on the street but his father allowed him into the home where the five-year-old resides.



“He can’t essentially live at his father’s place,” said Hurich.



When asked where he could live, Tallman said he could live with a friend, his sister in Slave Lake, or go to Edmonton to find a cheap apartment and live off AISH income.



“It’s better to live with people you know,” said Judge Shynkar. “Edmonton is a big place.”



Tallman was immediately released due to time served.