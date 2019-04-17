Joussard volunteers recognized

Community volunteers in Joussard were recognized during appreciation night on April 9. In the front row, left-right, are Kruz Marko, Maureen Renneberg, Kathy L’Heureux, Yvonne Chaput, Liliane Boulanger, Claude Boulanger, Judy Fortier [granddaughter Callissa Anderson on lap] and Maureen Samborski. In the back row, left-right, are Guy L’Heureux, Robert Chaput, Neil Renneberg, Finn Marko, Evangelene Freeman, Leandre L’Heureux, Bernie Falkner, Dave Whillans, Robin Marko, Jeannette Willier and Brenda Whillans. Missing in the photo is Jenn Marko.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Volunteers in Joussard were thanked during a reception April 9 to celebrate National Volunteer-Appreciation Week, April 7-13.



Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services and Big Lakes County co-hosted the event at the Homesteaders Hall.



Certificates of appreciation and a gift were presented to 29 volunteers nominated.



Words of thanks were expressed to the volunteers.



“Thanks for being a volunteer in the community,” FCSS outreach worker Teri Comeau says.



“That’s what makes Joussard, Joussard.”



Tori Dumaresque, FCSS administration worker, agrees.



“We love and appreciate that you put your own time aside to help others,” addsFCSS administration worker Tori Dumaresque adds words. “There is no kinder act than helping someone.



“Every volunteer I have met is a great role model and brings up the spirits of those around them.



“Keep up the great work, everyone.”



FCSS also thanked volunteers in High Prairie on April 8, Faust on April 9, Kinuso on April 11, Grouard on April 16 and Enilda on April 17.



FCSS allows up to 40 volunteers to be nominated in each hamlet; up to 70 in High Prairie.