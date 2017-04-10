Joussard School – Volcanoes erupt in Grade 1 classroom

Haiden Laboucan

Joussard Reporter

Hello folks, this is Haiden, reporting for Joussard School. I’m glad that you are reading my report!

Our kindergarten kids had a great day today. They have been learning about volcanoes.

To help them learn what volcanoes do, their teacher Kevin Lott, had the kindergarten kids make volcanoes out of plasticine. Then, for the great part, he brought in baking soda and vinegar. Our kindergarten students sure know what an erupting volcano looks like now!

In Grade 1, the students were excited about their recent P.E. lesson. They learned how to play What Time is it Mr. Wolf? This was just so much fun!

The Grade 1 kids also are getting pretty good at telling time. Using the clocks that they made out of paper plates helped them learn.

Our Grade 2 kids are so excited that they are going to get a tour of the boiler rooms in the upper parts of our new school tomorrow. Butch Gagnon, the maintenance director from HPSD, has agreed to come out and spend time explaining to our students how our school is kept warm.

In Grade 3, our students are so very busy preparing for their month-end assembly. They are making a video based on Stephen Covey’s Seven Habits to present to the school population and the parents. This is a big job, but they are enjoying it.

Students in Grade 4 have been learning all about light and shadows. They have practiced using appropriate safety tools in order to look at light without harming their eyes.

In Art, they have a fabulous project going. They have learned all about fish recently. Now they are incorporating this learning into art. Using tin foil for scales, the students are using their creativity to produce pictures about the different types of fish. This project should be very interesting.

Our Grade 5 students are very interested in their current Social Studies unit, as they are learning all about First Nation life prior to European contact.

In Science, the students have had a great time blowing stuff up [safely, of course], with carbon dioxide.

And, our Grade 6 students congratulated Faith Fortier, who was elected as premier of their student government. Fortier has already shown herself to be a good leader as she is helping conducting wellness activities throughout the school this week.

The class reported that they enjoyed displaying their learning during their Sky Science Fair. It was wonderful to have parents come and share their learning.

That is it for this week! Thank you very much for reading all of my reports.

Next week, Passion Gambler will be our new reporter, so please check in for her report.