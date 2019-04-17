Joussard team ready to defend handgames title

Lesley Brule’ reports the news this week from Joussard School.

Lesley Brule’

Joussard Reporter

Hello from Joussard School! This is Lesley bringing you our news once again.



Our kindergarten students are still busy learning how to measure things. Lately they have been using paper clips as measuring units. This has been lots of fun. The students are looking forward to their next Art project, where they will create textures using fingers in paint. That should be interesting – and maybe just a bit messy!



In Grade 1, our students learned about spiritual pots from Joyce Hunt. These pots are part of First Nation’s heritage and the students had a wonderful time making their own. Hunt speaks to the students in Cree as well as English and the little kids were fascinated. The Grade 1 students are also having fun making boats. When this is done, they will race them.



Students in Grade 2 have been engaged in some very interesting Science experience this week. They used their creativity and problem solving skills to figure out how to sink a cork and how to float a quarter. These kids had amazing ideas and solutions and managed to do both!



Our Grade 3 students have also been very busy. They reported they are learning about fractions and drawing pictures of pizzas to help them learn. They also made talking sticks and are learning about the significance of using them in talking circles.



In Grade 4, our students have begun the process of producing food. Each student has his or her own little garden and have planted either snap peas or cucumbers. They are eagerly waiting to taste food that they grew.



In Grade 5, our students are learning about First Nations, Metis and Inuit treaties. They are learning how these treaties affect their own lives today. The students have also been working on self portraits. Some of these are amazingly accurate and some are just funny!



And, in Grade 6, our students are very proud of the product they made to show all that they learned about the solar system. They used papier mache to demonstrate their learning and they have some very impressive creations.



We are so very proud of the Joussard School Archery Team! They competed in the Falcon Open Archery Tournament in Slave Lake. They showed not only great shooting skills, but excellent sportsmanship, representing their school in a wonderful way.



Joussard School is sending a team to compete in the Divisional Handgames Tournament in High Prairie on Tuesday, April 16. We wish them all the best and know they will represent our school well.



Thanks for reading my report. I’ll be back!