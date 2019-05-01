Joussard students ‘sewing’ their rewards

Lesley Brule’ reports the news this week from Joussard School.

Lesley Brule’

Joussard Reporter

Hello, once again! This is Lesley Brule’ bringing you the news from Joussard School.



Our kindergarten class has been busy getting their room all ready for visitors tonight. They are having kindergarten registration for next year tonight and everyone wants to show the new students what a wonderful and fun classroom kindergarten is.



In Grade 1, our students reported they have been practicing skipping – getting ready for Jump Rope for Heart. They also told me they are writing stories in L.A. and harvesting beans in Science. There is always lots of interesting things going on in Grade 1.



Students in Grade 2 had a great time using their creativity to make three dimensional shapes. This combined Math and Art and was lots of fun.



Our Grade 3 students have been learning what multiplication is all about in Math. In P.E., they have been playing all kinds of games: capture the flag, dodgeball, bear tag, hockey and basketball. I think this class has been having a great time in the gym!



In Grade 4, our students had an opportunity to use technology to enhance their artistic creativity. With the assistance of Mostapha Kamar, the students learned how to make a painting with Spheros. There was a lot of excitement as the students used their iPads to guide the little robots through paint and then to make designs. They produced a beautiful painting!



Our students in Grade 5 have been busy learning about different school programs, careers, college and university paths that are available to them. The career coaches from E.W. Pratt and Prairie River Junior High School have come to provide all of this information. It is great to know that there are so many career paths that our students can take.



Students in Grade 6 have learned so much about government this year, and in the spirit of democracy, they are now voting about different things – like what games to play in P.E! The students reported they are learning about the sky in Science, are practicing story writing in L.A., and in their Cree Culture class, they are making moccasins. Busy people!



Thank you for reading my reports for the month of April.

We don’t just learn the 3 Rs at school! Susanne Boulanger, left, assists Danielle Fortier, centre, and Alisha Giroux as they sew bags.