Joussard School – Students raise over $2,000 for charity

Sean Cagro

Joussard Reporter

Greetings! This is Sean Cagro, filling in for Tatiana Cardinal-Willier, bringing you the news from our school in Joussard. We don’t have too many students today [June 13] as the flooding has kept many of our families off of the road. But, the students I was able to talk to provided me with the following information.



In kindergarten, our students have been busy with lots of activities. They informed me they have been playing at centres, with dolls, putting together Lego creations, holding a lemonade stand, and playing with scooters in the gym. In Science, they have been learning all about protecting the environment that they are a part of. These little kids are careful of where they step as they do not want to hurt bugs or plants. So kind!



Students in Grade 1 have also been very busy. In Math, they are polishing up their addition and subtraction skills. In Art, they are using coffee filters, clothespins and pipe cleaners to make butterflies. There should be some lovely butterflies created in this class!



Our Grade 2 students have been very busy making boats. This activity involves all kinds of skills and is not as easy as it sounds, as the students need to make sure that their boats are buoyant.



In Grade 3, the students are working on learning multiplication up to five times. They are getting pretty good at this and are proud of their skills. In Science and L.A., they are reading and writing about the life cycles of animals as they polish up their research skills.



Students in Grade 4 continue to study plants and their growth. They are expanding this study as they learn about plant cuttings and how to propagate plants that way. Very interesting!



The students in Grade 5 are studying.. themselves! They are writing autobiographies! In Science, they have been investigating the wetlands around our school. Right now, there are a rather lot of them!



In Grade 6, students are all ready to ‘graduate’ tomorrow evening. This is an exciting event and they have been working on arrangements for some time.



We are very proud of all of our students for participating in the Jump Rope for Heart event. We had lots of energetic students, showing their wonderful citizenship. Our students are proud to announce they raised $2,024.60 for this very worthy cause.