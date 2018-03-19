Joussard students learn a few new dance steps

Diamond Calliou-Calahasen

Joussard Reporter

Hi to everyone from Joussard School! My name is Diamond Calliou-Calahasen and I will be collecting our school news for the month of March. Today, I visited every classroom and got their news.



In kindergarten, I learned they have been painting shapes as part of their Math class. Kindergarten has a new learning centre. It is the growing centre. In this centre the students are learning how to plant seeds and how to water them and place them in sunshine. The kids love this centre, it is so much fun to wear gardening gloves and dig in the dirt! And, they are learning so much!



In Grade 1, our students are learning how to write their own addition and subtraction stories. This is an important part of problem solving. They are very excited about building leprechaun traps and are collecting all sorts of materials to use in their building. Hopefully, they catch some leprechauns this year, they came pretty close last year!



Our Grade 2 students have been very busy learning how to choreograph dances in their P.E. class. This has been lots of fun and they have some very creative dances happening.



Students in Grade 3 were proud to announce they are now dividing by two-digit numbers. This is hard, but they are getting it. After reading and discussing the book, The Lorax, the students are creating their own truffle trees. These should be pretty interesting to see.



Our Grade 4 students are learning how to create their own gymnastics routine in their P.E. classes. This takes lots of imagination and movement, but the students are enjoying it. Parents, other students and school staff were very impressed by the Reader’s Theatre that the Grade 4 students performed. They brought the old classics, The Emperor’s New Clothes and The Boy Who Cried Wolf to life. It was an excellent production.



In Grade 5, our students had a fabulous time watching and learning during the visit of The Thundering Nation Dance Group. This is a group of First Nations dancers and the dance movements and regalia were stunning.



The leader of the dance group then taught everyone some powwow dance moves and half of the school performed for the other half. This was a fabulous experience.



Our Grade 6 students are learning all kinds of things, like figuring out the volume in a rectangular prism in Math and how to write biographies in L.A. However, their minds are mostly on their upcoming ski trip on Friday! Our whole school is going tubing or skiing this week and everyone is looking forward to this adventure.



That is my news for this week. Please check in with me next week.