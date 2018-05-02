Joussard School – Students keeping Earth green

Damiana Willier

Joussard Reporter

Happy Spring – finally!



This is Damiana Willier once again, bringing you the news from Joussard School.



First, I can report that we had a fabulous talent show. We had lots of nervous but courageous students performing to very pleased families and friends.



Our kindergarten students reported they have been measuring weight in Math. They are also learning how to keep our Earth green and healthy. The students are very concerned about the rivers and land of our country and have lots of ideas of how to keep them clean and strong. The little kids are actively recycling in their classroom.



In Grade 1, our students can tell you all about growing things. They have learned about flower bulbs and what they need to grow into beautiful daffodils.



Students in Grade 2 have been very busy learning about three dimensional shapes in Math. They are sorting and classifying these shapes and making them, too. Good learning! The Grade 2 students also told me they are playing both volleyball and badminton in P.E. and having lots of fun.



Grade 3 students are learning how to multiply numbers in Math. They are doing “Mad Minutes” so they can recall the basic facts. They are getting pretty good at this. The students also reported having fun playing badminton in P.E.



The students in Grade 4 had a wonderful visit to Christie’s Greenhouse. They were amazed at the opportunity to study bugs on plants and learn that these were helpful bugs! Grade 4 students also told me that they have constructed their own musical instruments and have coded them with “Makey Makey.” The instruments are now making music. It was a long project and hard at times, but what an accomplishment!



In Grade 5, our students are working hard learning to measure and calculate volume in Math. They also report they are writing about picture prompts and have some great stories coming for sure.



Grade 5 welcomed Cori Klassen this week as she helped our students to consider their work options for when they finish school. The students were very interested in learning about career exploration and their own interests. It is never too early to start getting ready for a career.



Our Grade 6 students are focused on polishing up their skills so that they do well on the upcoming Provincial Achievement Tests. We are proud of our Grade 6 students and know they can do very well on these tests.



We were looking forward to having seven schools visit our school for the Hand Games Tournament on April 27. That will be a lot of students in our little school!



Thanks for reading my report and for being interested in what happens in Joussard School.