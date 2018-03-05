Joussard students having fun with science

Syara Brassard

Joussard Reporter

Greetings from Joussard School! We are certainly enjoying the warmer weather and the sunshine!



In kindergarten, our students are happy to announce they are learning how to do somersaults in the gym. This is definitely an important thing to learn in kindergarten. They also reported they are making 3-D shapes with clay in Math. In L.A., they are learning how to write each other’s names.



Our Grade 1 students have been busy learning to be gardeners as they watch their plants grow in their little gardens. They are also creating hibernation caves because they learned about animals which hibernate in the winter.



The lovely sunshiny weather has been great for the exercise of our Grade 3 students as they got to go outside and do some snowshoeing. Doris Willier has been helping all of our students learn how to put on snowshoes and to walk through snow with them. This is a great skill to have and also teaches our students how the First Nations and Metis people traveled when there was lots of snow.



In Grade 3, our students are already preparing for Pink Shirt Day and taking a stand against bullying. They are making posters to send out anti-bullying messages.



Students in Grade 4 reported they are learning about what is good for your brain, body and mind in their Health classes. In Science, they will be furthering their building skills by designing and making elevators. And, they are happy to report they are learning new notes on their recorders. Busy people in Grade 4!



Our Grade 5 students continue to do amazing experiments in their Chemistry study. They recently microwaved soap to see what affect the heat would have on it. The results were amazing – all of the moisture seemed to evaporate and the soap ended up dry and flaky. This result pleased scientist, Danielle Fortier, as it played out her prediction.



In Grade 6, our students had an absolutely wonderful time with Chris Cunningham as he taught them how to make drums. The students learned all about the process and the materials used. In the end, each student had a fabulous drum to take home.



Thanks for checking in with my report. Please do so next week, too.