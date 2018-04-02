Joussard students enjoy trip to ski hill

Diamond Calahasen-Calliou

Joussard Reporter

Hello again from Joussard School! I am happy to be bringing you our news!



In kindergarten, when I went down to interview them, the little kids informed me they are busy learning how to read, how to build shelters for animals, how to measure things, what sound ‘ing’ makes and how to be gardeners. Lots of learning, I’d say!



Our Grade 1 students reported they have crafted their leprechaun traps and they are very hopeful of actually catching some this year. The Grade 1 class has the responsibility of planning and running the awards assembly for March, so the students are putting lots of work into this project.



Students in Grade 2 let me know they have been learning all about coding using Sphero robots with Mostapha Kamar. This is just so much fun. The students also reported they are producing abstracts in Art class and that this is also lots of fun. In Social Studies, the students have been reading and writing about the best things in Canada. The students are learning that they live in a fabulous country!



In Grade 3, our students are polishing up their subtraction skills in Math. In L.A., they reported they are writing stories and in Science, they have been experimenting with how much weight different types of pillars can hold.



The students in Grade 4 reported they are learning how division and multiplication actually have a lot in common. If you know one, you can always figure out the other! In Science, they are learning about transparent shapes. Even if you can see right through some shapes, they are still there!



Our Grade 5 students are learning to measure perimetre and area in Math. In L.A., they are writing stories about very interesting people – themselves! And, the students in this class also let me know that they are learning about weather in Science. Not just weather in Alberta, but weather around the globe. Global awareness!



In Grade 6, the students have been learning how to convert decimals into fractions in Math. They are also very busy writing biographies of important family members. The Grade 6 students were very impressed with their teacher, Spencer Smith’s skill on a snowboard during their recent trip to the Little Smoky ski hill. In fact, everyone enjoyed their tubing and skiing.



That’s it for this week. Please check out my news next week, too.