Joussard School – ‘Whale’ of a time in Grade 1

Sierra Giroux

Joussard Reporter

Hello, my name is Sierra Giroux and I will bring you the news from Joussard School for the month of June.

In kindergarten, our students are proud to announce that they are learning how to make whales. They did a research project on whales and now know lots of information about them.

The students in Grade 1 had a terrific time building birdhouses. This became a family activity as lots of parents and other family members came to the school and joined in the building business. The Grade 1 kids were very happy to take their beautifully painted birdhouses home and maybe soon some bird families will have brand new residences!

In Grade 2, our students are learning about Treaty 8. This is the treaty that was signed in this area and is very important to the people here, so it is a good thing that our kids are learning about it.

The students in Grade 3 and Grade 4 reported a wonderful visit to the Grouard Native Cultural Arts Museum. They loved dressing up as pioneers and certainly enjoyed baking bannock on a stick over an open fire. It was mighty tasty!

Students in Grade 5 greatly enjoyed the opportunity to learn how brains work and how to keep them safe and healthy through Michelle Hill’s ‘Brain Walk’ presentation. Actually, our whole school enjoyed and learned lots from this presentation. Hill works for the Alberta Brian Injury Network.

The students in Grade 6 had a great time during their land-based learning experience at Marten Lakes. They got to meet students from Northland School Division and found out that they share many interests with them. Maybe they will meet these new friends again someday in junior high or high school.

Our students also reported that they learned lots at Marten Lakes, from getting sap from trees to preparing and cooking a duck. They also reported that the folks at Marten Lakes cook absolutely wonderful lunches!

That’s it for my first report. Please check in with me next week.