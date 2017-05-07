Joussard School – Talent show rocks

Passion Giroux

Joussard Reporter

Hello and happy spring to everyone! Hopefully, it has truly arrived. We are all sick of snow here.

As usual, its been a busy week around Joussard School. Our kindergarten and Grade 1 students have looked forward to their trip to the Dinosaur Museum in Dunvegan for days. Today they left, bright and early, to go to this museum. We will hear all about their trip when they get back.

The kindergarten class had a wonderful time singing and moving to the song Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed during our talent show April 25.

The Grade 1 class had a great time singing and dancing to Can’t Stop the Feeling.

In Grade Two, students are so proud of their Housing Project display. Using research skills, the students discovered different ways that people built houses in the past. The students then made models of these houses and wrote paragraphs about what they had learned. This project was very impressive.

Grade 3 students have been busy learning about volcanoes. This is part of their rocks and minerals study. They also report that they love going on Math Prodigy on their laptops.

In Grade 4, our students are learning about light and its reflections in Science. To celebrate the season, they have planted sweet peas and are eagerly watching their growth.

In Grade 5, our students are looking forward to a friendly competition with some students from High Prairie Elementary School next week. This is a competition hosted by the High Prairie Municipal Library and will involve questions about a book that everyone has read. This should be lots of fun.

And, in Grade 6, we have been learning about how to write newspaper articles. This has been very interesting and we are learning a lot. We have also been learning about ancient Athens in Social Studies and flight in Science. Lots of interesting things to study!

Everyone enjoyed our talent show that we held on Tuesday evening, April 25. We had many families come and enjoy the talents that were displayed. We had lots of brave children show how they could sing, play the piano or tell jokes. Everyone was so proud of them!

To end the night, some of the staff dressed up in pillowcases that they had designed and did a pillowcase cha cha slide. This was hilarious and brought the evening to a close in an energetic and fun way.

Thanks for reading my report. Please check in with me next week.