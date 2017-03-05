Joussard School – students take stand against bullying

Pink shirts everywhere!

Avory Okemow

Joussard Reporter

Hello to everyone from Joussard School! This is Avory Okemow once again, bringing you the news from Joussard School.

In kindergarten, I found out that our students have been busy learning all kinds of things. They had lots of fun recently making lions in Art.

It must be time to create animals, as the Grade 1 students reported they just made some elephants. This was a bit of a challenge but the students did a great job.

Students in Grade 2 have had a wonderful time building totem poles in their Cree class. They learned so much about what these poles represent.

In Grade 3, our students reported that they are adding three digits in Math. In P.E. they are playing British Bulldog and soccer and in Art, they are building teepees. Busy students, indeed!

Our Grade Four students are almost ready to lead the awards assembly on Tuesday. Being in charge of an assembly is a big responsibility but our Grade 4 students are well up to the challenge.

In Grade 5, our students have been learning all about expository and persuasive writing. They are very knowledgeable about these types of writing and are looking forward to becoming great essay writers.

The students also reported they are learning yoga. This should help create a very calm class!

The students in Grade 6 reported they had a great time visiting the Grade 6 students at High Prairie Elementary School and touring the Science Fair at Prairie River Junior High School. They have also reported they are starting to work on developing their own student government and campaign speeches are in the works. This is always an exciting time in Grade 6.

Our school was full of pink shirts Feb. 22. With thanks to our FNMI coach, Lindsay Stewart, who was able to access funding from Sucker Creek First Nation and Driftpile First Nation, everyone was dressed in pink.

Our school kicked off our Anti-Bullying Week on Feb. 22. Each day for a week, we will be participating in a school-wide anti-bullying activity. With only 140 students in our whole school, we think that we should be able to truly become a bully-free school!