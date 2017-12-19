Joussard School – students rally to help food bank

Tianna Calliou

Joussard Reporter

Hello! My name is Tianna Calliou and I am the reporter for Joussard School for this month. I am enjoying walking around the school and talking to students from each grade level to find out what fun things have been going on here.



In kindergarten, the students told me they have been making cookies during centre time. I’m not sure if these were real cookies or not, but the students were excited about it!



In P.E., the kindergarten students are moving with scooters and playing Fishy Fishy. Lots of fun!



Our Grade 1 students reported being busy practicing for the Christmas Concert which is on Wednesday, Dec. 13. The students have also been making Christmas ornaments. Actually, all of the kids I talked to today told me that their classes are practicing for the Christmas Concert. It’s just that time of year.



The Grade 2 students also talked about the fun they are having in the gym playing Rob the Nest.



The Grade 3 students reported they are having a great time moving to Just Dance videos. This is great exercise as well as fun.



In Grade 4, our students are learning about wheels, axels and pulleys. Building things that have all of these parts will be challenging and very interesting.



Our Grade 5 students are testing their brains doing two-digit by two-digit multiplication. They are getting pretty good at this. The students are also having fun and learning lots through their Inquiry projects in Social Studies.



And in my class, Grade 6, we have been learning all about creating graphs and acquiring information from them. We’ve also been making Christmas decorations and practicing for our part of the Christmas Concert.



We are all doing our best to give to the food bank this Christmas. We know that it can be a hard time for some families and we want to do our part to help.



Thanks for reading my report. Please keep on reading them.