Joussard School – Students making poppies

Jayla Willier

Joussard Reporter

Hello, there! This is Jayla Willier, bringing you our news again. We are liking the sunny weather here, but the cold is taking a bit to get used to!

During my rounds today, I found out that our kindergarten class has been busy learning about emotions and how to control them. Using links, cubes, Lego and iPads, the students are learning how to develop patterns. They are getting pretty good at this.

In Grade 1, our students reported they have been busy painting poppies for Remembrance Day.

Grade 1 students also told me they have been playing a game in Math using dice and in Science, they have been studying what transparency means. Smart little kids!

Our Grade 2 students put a great deal of effort into designing and painting a scene of crosses to reflect their remembrance of the soldiers who died. These paintings are beautiful.

Students in Grade 3 are showing good skills with big numbers as they decide if they are greater than or less than other numbers. They are having a good time learning how to play basketball in P.E.

In Grade 4, our students are extremely interested in their latest Science project. Under the “Little Green Thumbs” organization, they are learning how things grow by becoming gardeners in the classroom.

The Grade 4 classroom has a collection of Red Worms that create compost. The students used some of this stuff to fertilize their garden. Not too fragrant, but it will certainly enrich their soil! We will be watching to see what grows for Grade 4.

The students in Grade 5 have been playing Sludgeball in P.E. I’m not too sure what this game is, but the kids are enjoying it. They also reported that they are doing Internetland with Math. They are enjoying this also.

And, in my class, Grade 6, we have put lots of careful thought into our Remembrance Day Ceremony on Nov. 9. We are in charge of this assembly and want to do a great job in remembering all of the soldiers who served our country.

Thanks for reading my report again this week, please do so next week, too.