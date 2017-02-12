Joussard School – students make water-propelled vehicles

Avory Okemow

Joussard Reporter

Hello! My name is Avory Okemow and I will be collecting the news from Joussard School for the month of January. I visited all of the classrooms this afternoon and talked to students about what has been going on in each of the classes.

In kindergarten, I found out that they have been busy learning all about numbers and letters. They had lots of fun searching their classrooms for letters that their teacher had hidden.

The students are also looking forward to tubing at Little Smoky Ski Hill on Friday. This should be lots of fun for our littlest students.

Students in Grade 1 have had a great time making miniature furniture. This was done with paper and then tested with small weights to see how strong the furniture was. They are pleased to report that they created some strong pieces of furniture.

Our Grade 2 students used a great deal of ingenuity in creating an insulated pretend cooler for an imaginary camping trip. They have learned that feathers, fur, clothing and plastic can form insulators. There were some very interesting coolers designed!

In Grade 3, our students are finishing off their cereal box advertisements for good books. These boxes will be displayed in the library and will entice students to read the books advertised.

Students in Grade 4 are finishing their water-propelled cars. This has been a very interesting project and the students have learned lots from it.

Our Grade 5 students are so looking forward to going skiing on Friday. This is going to be a brand new experience for many of our students and there is lots of excitement about the big trip.

And, in my class, Grade 6, we are putting our heads together to brainstorm creative ideas for raising funds for our field trips. We had a fabulous time putting on our assembly on Monday. We taught the whole school a bunch of exercises which help with relaxation and mindfulness.

I hope you enjoyed my report and that you check in with me next week.