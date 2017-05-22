Joussard School – Students keeping secrets

Passion Giroux

Joussard Reporter

Hello again! This is Passion Giroux bringing you the news from our wonderful little school beside the big lake! The information that I collected shows me that everyone is very busy around here.

In kindergarten, the students told me they have been learning what digraphs are. They taught me that this is when two letters go together to make one sound. Pretty great learning for little kids! They also reported that they are learning the life cycle of a butterfly.

The Grade 1 students are using Math skills to design boats. This is a wonderful way to learn that Math is in almost everything that we do.

Students in Grade 2 are all excited about the secrets they have up their sleeves for Mother’s Day. I had better not report what they are!

Grade 3 and Grade 4 students have been having a great time learning how to swim and how to be safe around water through their daily swimming lessons. They have greatly enjoyed the nice weather as they have been able to have picnic lunches after their lessons. These students are also busy with lots of secretive creativity for Mother’s Day.

In Grade 5, our students have embarked on a study of electricity in Science. In Social Studies, the students are very interested in their current study of the fur trade and are becoming very knowledgeable about how this trade was managed and the effect that it had on Canada.

Grade 6 students are studying so many things right now. In Social Studies, they are learning about the Iroquois Nations, in Science they are studying air and aerodynamics, and in P.E., they are finishing off their Soccer unit and are almost about to move to a baseball unit.

Students in Grade 5 and Grade 6 would like to congratulate High Prairie Elementary School students on their win in the High Prairie Municipal Library’s Reading Challenge. It was all new to our students and a bit scary, but they learned a lot and would like to do it again.

That’s it for this week! Please read our report next week, too!