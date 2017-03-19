Joussard School – students in store for tasty treat

Haiden Laboucan

Joussard Reporter

This is Haiden Laboucan from Joussard School bringing you the news of this last week.

In kindergarten, our students reported that they are having a great time building collages on their iPads of things that start with the letters of the day. They are also interested in their new unit on Animal Homes.

Our Grade 1 students let me know that they are building a castle. I will need to find out more information about this next week. In P.E., they have been having lots of fun playing Capture the Flag.

Grade 2 students have been learning all about temperature and how houses and buildings are kept warm in cold weather. They are very excited that Butch Gagnon has agreed to take them on a tour of our new school’s boiler system so that they can learn how the school is heated.

In Grade 3, our students have been studying rocks and minerals in Science. In Social Studies, they have been learning about other countries.

Students in Grade 4 let me know that they are building their portfolios to show their parents during our Leadership Showcase next week. The students are very proud of their work.

The students in Grade 5 have been working hard on their Regions of Canada project and are preparing for their presentations. In Math, the students have been learning all about fractions.

In Grade 6, the noon hours have been very busy as some of the students have set up a face painting station in the Art Room at noon. This is to help raise money for field trips. Nerves are getting a bit jittery as the students who are running for school government positions are polishing up their speeches in preparation for Tuesday morning when they will deliver them.

The staff here has reported that they have greatly enjoyed the after school staff wellness activities that have been taking place. This week’s activity was archery and for many, it was the first experience using a bow and arrow.

Our whole school is looking forward to next week’s French activity – La Tire. This means we will be boiling maple syrup and then pouring it on snow. Tasty for sure!

That’s it for this week. Please read my Joussard School report next week.