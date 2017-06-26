Joussard School – Students have mixed feelings

Sierra Giroux

Joussard Reporter

Hello once again from Joussard School. The year is winding to a close and we have mixed feelings about that! Some of us are really looking forward to sleeping in, playing with friends and going on holidays.

Some of us are very conscious that we are putting in our last days at this school, looking ahead to a new and much bigger school in the fall with a bit of anxiety and a lot of excitement.

With fancy clothes and lots of excited energy, our kindergarten class ‘graduated’ on June 13. Our big gym was filled with happy and proud family members.

The highlight of the hour for the students was the “Paw Patrol” cake that teacher Kevin Lott ordered for his little tots. The Round Dance at the end of the ceremony was pretty wonderful, too.

In Grade 1, our students are very busy making special surprises for Father’s Day. The students were quite excited to report they have been trying out some Grade 2 Math.

Students in Grade 2 have been polishing up their story writing skills. They are using story prompts and are doing a pretty good job.

Our Grade 3 students reported that they went for a walk to the lake to collect rocks. They can’t tell what they are going to use the rocks for because it’s a big surprise!

In Grade 4, the students reported that they had a wonderful presentation on trapping from Darwin Brassard and his daughter, Syara. The students themselves also did presentations about their research projects on animals.

Students in Grade 5 have been having a great time learning how to play baseball. The nice weather has allowed them to do this for most of the P.E. periods.

And, in Grade 6, we continue to be incredibly busy. We are practicing sample tests every day so that we can do as well as possible on the upcoming Provincial Achievement Tests.

We had our Grade 6 graduation ceremony. It was wonderful and we were so glad that many of our families attended to watch us and be proud of us.

Tomorrow, we head off on a camping trip. We are going to have many wonderful memories of our experiences in Grade 6.

Becky Belcourt, director of the Sucker Creek Women’s Shelter, was very pleased to accept our donation of $1,210. This money was collected by the staff here over the last two years as payment for Jeans Fridays. For $40 each year, staff members can wear jeans on Friday and since this goes to a wonderful cause, and jeans are so comfortable, most of our staff takes part.

That’s it for this week, please check in with me next week.