Joussard School – students enter poetry contest

Greetings from Joussard School! This is Ralph Giroux bringing you the news again.

Our kindergarten students have certainly been enjoying the warm weather and the soft snow that is just perfect for making things. They are learning great cooperation skills by building snowmen, snow forts and snow couches together, and they are also learning about respect as they remember to never break anyone else’s creation.

In Grade 1, our students report that they have been learning about love and respect in their class as they build dream catchers.

The students in Grade 2 are learning about evaporation in Science. In Math, they are learning all about addition and subtraction. The stained glass mittens that they created in Art are just beautiful with the sunlight shining through them on the windows.

Our Grade 3 students are being challenged by multiplication in Math and measuring the degrees of shapes in Science.

In Grade 4, our students have been very busy with all kinds of activities. They have taken advantage of the warm weather to go cross country skiing. They have entered a Canada 150 poetry contest and are practicing for their upcoming Reader’s Theatre. In Science, they are designing fair tests to evaluate their creations of water wheels. And, Elder Fred Badger has been invited to come in and share his knowledge with them. The students are looking forward to this special visitor.

The students in Grade 5 have been working on mixing and separating mixtures in Chemistry. They are happy that they haven’t caused any explosions! Actually, maybe it is mostly the teacher that is glad about that!

And in Grade 6, we are well into our study of Evidence and Investigation. We are learning all about tracks and the information they provide. We have also been having great fun skating on the rink that is just a few steps from our school.

Thanks for again reading my report and please do so next week, too.