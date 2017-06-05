Joussard School – Students enjoy time at indoor pool

Passion Giroux

Joussard Reporter

Warm greetings from Joussard School once again! In wandering around the school and talking to students, the following information was gathered.

Our kindergarten students have just finished a week of swimming lessons. This was so much fun. The students also got to spend some time at Prairie River Junior High School and this was exciting as well. The kids there seem so big!

In Grade 1, our students are practicing doing story writing using a picture prompt. They also reported that they just finishing painting flower pots in their Art class.

Students in Grade 2 reported that they are learning all about singular and plural nouns. In Health/Science, they were fascinated to learn that their hearts are about the size of their fists.

Grade 3 has made their rocks and minerals study in Science much more interesting as they walked down to the lake and picked their own rocks and then classified them. Its great having a big lake next door!

In Grade 4, our students are completing their rainy day art projects. This has been very timely over the last day or so.

Our students in Grade 5 have been learning all about measurement and have used different tools to measure things. They are continuing to learn about electricity and are looking forward to a presentation on this topic from DiscoverE – a group of engineering students from the University of Alberta, who travel around teaching school children.

The students in Grade 6 have also finished their swimming lessons and have done very well with them. They found the instructors at the pool to be amazing! They also enjoyed popping into PRJH School each day. This helps to acquaint many of our students with the school they will attend next year.

Grade 6 students are very excited about their trip to Marten Lake tomorrow. They have been invited by Northland School Division for a day of land-based learning. We are so grateful for this opportunity.

We all enjoyed the lively dancing generated by the SQX Dance Group. These ladies are just amazing and got all of our students moving. We are very proud of the students who were selected as winners of the special T-shirts based on wonderful characteristics such as hard work, perseverance and being willing to learn.

That’s it for this week, folks. Please check in with me next week as well. Thank you.