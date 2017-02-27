Joussard School – students enjoy rare, tasty treat

Avory Okemow

Joussard Reporter

Hello! This is Avory Okemow bringing you the news from Joussard School once again.

Our kindergarten students have been very busy learning about building towers in Math. They also said they had lots of fun during their Valentine’s party playing a game where they had to move Skittles from the a table to a cup using a straw. This was a bit challenging, but the kids managed to do it.

In Grade 1, our students are enjoying their study of the 7 Aboriginal Teachings with our FNMI Success Coach, Lindsay Stewart. As a follow-up activity, they are making dream catchers. These will eventually be displayed on a bulletin board in the atrium and should be wonderful to see.

Students in Grade 2 reported they have been doing a beat test to see how far they can run. Everyone is trying their very best to go far.

Our Grade 3 students continue to enjoy getting to know their new teacher. They reported they are working with Lindsay Stewart in making individual trees that tell all about themselves. These should be very interesting!

In Grade 4, our students are responsible for this month’s assembly. They are busy preparing a “Leader in Me” dance to perform for the assembly. This should be fun to do and fun to watch.

Students in Grade 5 have been very busy with all of their school work of course, but also reported they are learning how to play ringette in P.E. This has been lots of fun.

In Grade 6, the students were very interested in their teacher’s latest baking project. Hannah Knowles ordered cricket protein powder and made cookies with this healthy ingredient. Some of the braver students tried out these cookies and declared that they tasted pretty good!

Everyone in my class is looking forward to visiting the Prairie River Junior High School Feb. 16. Most of us will be attending this school next year, so we are looking forward to checking it out as we also visit the Science Fair.

We are also looking forward to hanging out with the Grade 6 students at High Prairie Elementary School this week.

Our school is proud to announce that we have collected lots of dog and cat food, as well as pet treats and toys, for In the Woods Animal Rescue.

Everyone loves their pets and has a big heart for the animals who don’t have homes or food.

That’s it for this week. Please check out our new reporter next week