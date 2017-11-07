Joussard School – School preparing for pumpkin carving

Phoebe Giroux

Joussard Reporter

Hi! This is Phoebe Giroux bringing you our news. This will be my last week of collecting news from the classrooms, as next month there will be a new reporter.

Our kindergarten students are now quite used to coming to school and report they have lots of fun. Most of their learning is done through fun activities, like Moose Math iPad games and using playdough to match alphabet letters. The kindergarten kids are all excited about Halloween – well actually, our whole school seems to be!

In Grade 1, our students reported they have been mixing primary colours to make secondary colours. They were quite happy to create the colour orange. I wonder why!

Students in Grade 2 enjoyed the pizza party they chose to celebrate all of the Dojo points that they earned for being fabulous leaders and learners. They reported they are having a great time learning about magnets in Science.

In Grade 3, our students are learning all about four different countries in Social Studies. They are learning how people and cultures are the same in each country and also how they are different. Grade 3 is also learning all about rocks and minerals. And, not quite so academic, they are thinking and talking a lot about the costumes they will be wearing for Halloween.

Grade 4 students have been busy learning about Waste in Their World. They had a presenter named Kaylyn Jackson, who taught them all about waste water. The Grade 4 kids are also excited and just a bit nervous about Monday’s assembly that they are responsible for. It will go just fine, I am sure.

Our Grade 5 students are working hard with their narrative writing assignments. They are also very excited to report they have tried their hand at coding. They will be doing a lot of this in the days to come.

In Grade 6, our students are getting pretty informed about flight as they build and try out a number of different gliders, learning all about flight controls. They are also busy writing scary and thrilling Halloween narratives.

Our Joussard School Council will have a pumpkin carving Family Fun Night on Monday, Oct. 30. This will be from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., so bring your pumpkins and carve them with your family and friends.

We are all looking forward to our Halloween parade and dance next Tuesday, Oct. 31. This should be lots of spooky fun.

I have enjoyed collecting our news for the South Peace News. Please check in with November’s reporter.