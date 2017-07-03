Joussard School – Rain fails to dampen camping trip

Sierra Giroux

Joussard Reporter

Greetings from Joussard School! This is one of our last reports for this year. And, the last one ever for me because I am moving to junior high school next year.

Our kindergarten children are all ready to become Grade 1 students next year. They have had their wonderful and extremely cute graduation ceremony.

This week, they spent time in the Grade 1 classroom with the Grade 1 teacher. This provided the kindergarten students an idea of what it will be like to be big Grade 1 students!

In Grade 1, our students reported being very proud of the sunflowers that they made. These sunflowers have seeds in the middle, just like real ones do. The students are also getting a feel of their next year as they are visiting Grade 2 and meeting their new teacher.

Grade 2 students reported that they are still working hard on Math every morning and studying their vowels each day, too! They want to be up on their skills so that they are ready for Grade 3 next year.

Our students in Grade 4 are off to Christie’s Greenhouse again today. They love going there because they learn so much about plants and how they grow. The students get to meet with Grade 4 students from other schools and this is fun. It also provides opportunities to make new friends. Who knows, they might meet as friends in Grade 7!

In Grade 5, students have been busy brushing up on their Math, Social Studies and Science skills. Since they’ve been working so hard on school work lately, they are really looking forward to next week when they will be joining the whole school in going to the movie, Cars 3, and also spending a day at Hilliard’s Bay.

Grade 6 students reported a wonderful and interesting camping trip. It wasn’t your typical camping trip, mind you! They started up by going to Spruce Point Park and having a great time fishing, playing mini golf and going on a Trees and Forests scavenger hunt.

However, with the rain threatening, they decided not to spend a soggy night in tents, but to make the school gym their tent. This was so much fun! It is so exciting to play hide and seek in the school, to cook food in the school and to wake up the next morning as the rest of the students are coming in!

All of us who have been South Peace News reporters this year are looking forward to our pizza lunch with editor Chris Clegg tomorrow [June 22]. This is always lots of fun and tasty, too.