Joussard School off and running

Faith Fortier

Joussard Reporter

Hello! I am Faith Fortier and I will be bringing you the news from Joussard School for the month of September.

While I wandered around the school, talking to kids, I found out that almost everyone is really glad to be back!

Our kindergarten students have been through orientation and are settling down in their new classroom. They reported that they have been writing letters with pasta and drawing teddy bears. That sounds like lots of fun!

In Grade 1, our students are no longer the youngest kids in the school and are enjoying that they know all about how school works. They reported that they are loving P.E. and think the Four Corners game is great fun.

The Grade 2 students are happy to announce that they have a very nice new teacher. Her name is Katie Steenson. The students have been having lots of fun with scoops and balls in the gym.

Our Grade 3 class is also busy inviting a new teacher to Joussard School. Raven Cardinal hails from Grande Prairie and we are all happy that she has joined our school.

In Grade 4, our students are already hard at work learning about place value and doing basic fact drills in Math. They have been reading about the 7 Habits of Successful Kids in L.A.

The Grade 5 students are also hard at work in Math, refining their skills in multiplication. They have been very busy writing about their personal identities in L.A.

And, in Grade Six, my class has already worked hard in Social Studies, learning about democracy. We’ve also been busy with a lot of team building activities and these have helped us learn how to work well together.

Thank you for reading my report. I will be back next week with more news.