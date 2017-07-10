Joussard School – Last days of school a blast!

Sierra Giroux

Joussard Reporter

Hello and happy summer from Joussard School. This is our last report for the year and we would like to thank Chris Clegg, editor at South Peace News, for giving us so much support in reporting our news all year long.

Everyone seems to be having a lot of fun at school lately. Our kindergarten students reported that they loved going to watch the movie, Cars 3.

They also told me about playing on their iPads and at the classroom centres. The students are looking forward to coming back to school in the fall as big Grade 1 students!

In Grade 1, our students also loved going to the Cars 3 movie. They reported that they have been having lots of fun on the monkey bars and the spinning swings outside.

Our Grade 2 students had an incredible time lately learning all about the Titanic. The students were so interested in it that the teacher had them use their reading and math skills to learn all about it. This study concluded with some wonderful activities. The students were each given names of people actually on the Titanic and then found out if they lived or perished when the huge ship went down.

The students also had a “last supper” together and when the candelabra jiggled, they suspected that their ship had hit its first iceberg!

Everyone dressed in costume of the day – they were very impressive!

Grade 3 students reported that they have been going on ‘Prodigy’ on their laptops and having a great time with this program. They also had a fabulous time going to the movie and then having a class party, too. Like I said, not too much work happening during these last couple of days!

In Grade 4, our students reported a great day at our Sports/Fun Day. The rain held off and everyone showed their great athletic and sportsmanship skills.

The students in Grade 5 also enjoyed the movie, the Sports/Fun Day and are looking forward to their day at Hilliard’s Bay tomorrow. The teachers are combining Aboriginal Day activities with the regular field trip activities, so this should be lots of fun for everyone.

Our Grade 6 students have been gradually saying goodbye and packing up for the last time at this school. Joussard School is going to miss these students so very much. They are a group of funny, smart, witty and energetic people who are going on to other schools next year.

All nine of our reporters this year had a great time hanging out with Chris Clegg last week and consuming the delicious pizza that he brought out. This event is always the highlight of the job of being a reporter and everyone sends Clegg a huge thank you.

From Joussard School, to all of SPN’s readers, we would like to wish everyone a safe and happy summer. Please plan to read all about our wonderful school again this fall!