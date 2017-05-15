Joussard School – K students watching caterpillars

Passion Giroux

Joussard Reporter

Hello from Joussard School. This is Passion Giroux once again, bringing you our news.

In kindergarten, the little kids told me that they are learning to tell the difference between 2-D and 3-D shapes. They said that they are learning about what sound ‘ch’ makes in words like chipmunk and cheeseburgers. Then they told me that they have real caterpillars and they are going to watch to see what happens with them. Kindergarten is always so much fun!

Our Grade 1 and Grade 2 students have been spending lots of time together. Each day this week, they have gone for swimming lessons in High Prairie. This has been so much fun and they are learning lots about swimming and safety. After swimming lessons, they have taken the opportunity to visit the police station, the library and the Senior’s Centre. These students are certainly finding out that learning happens everywhere!

In Grade 3, our students helped to recognize Mental Health Week by wearing hats May 3. Everyone learned that we all have mental health and that we need to take care of it just like we do our physical health.

Students in Grade 4 are conducting a very interesting study. They are learning about the history of powwows. This is a fabulous study and means so much to most of our students because they attend and often take part in powwows. Hopefully, everyone attended the powwow in High Prairie last weekend.

Our Grade 5 students were all geared up to make new friends with the students in High Prairie Elementary School as they join in the Municipal Library’s novel competition [May 4] for the first time. This is new to our school but we think it should be fun.

Our Grade 6 students – I am one of them – are preparing for the Provincial Achievement Tests which start next week. We hope to do very well on these tests! We are also proud to announce that we decided to raise money as a class for mental health and we were able to bring in $100!

Well, that’s it for this week. Thank you for always reading my news report.