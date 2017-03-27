Joussard School – K students learn with help of ice cream cones

Haiden Laboucan

Joussard Reporter

Hello! This is Haiden once again, bringing you the news from our school in Joussard.

Our kindergarten students reported to me that they made ice cream cones with three scoops to help them learn and remember the letter ‘I’. They also were happy to let me know that they made models of the Eiffel Tower using blocks. Pretty smart kids!

In Grade 1, our students have recently planted sunflower seeds with a lady from Little Green Thumbs. The students are eagerly waiting for their seeds to sprout.

Because leprechauns made a disaster of the Grade 1 classroom last year, the students are being proactive this year and are creating and setting out traps for any little green characters who try to mess with their room. Hopefully, they will catch them!

We think that Dr. Seuss would be very proud of our Grade 2 students. They showed great creativity as they made Thing 1 and Thing 2s. The students also did a great job recently writing about a magic carpet ride that they would love to take during the upcoming spring break.

In Grade 3, our students also showed wonderful creativity as they used tissue paper to make lovely flowers. These masterpieces are certainly brightening up their classroom.

Our Grade 4 students are all excited to be learning how to play badminton. They also reported that they are learning about light in Science.

Many of our Grade 5 students are a bit nervous as they head off to the NASP competition for archery in Edmonton tomorrow. I am a Grade 6 student and am also going to this tournament. I’m sure we will all have a great time and shoot well.

Students in Grade 6 have been incredibly busy lately. Not only have we been getting ready for NASP, we have also held our student government elections and our Space Science Fair. We all have lots of energy, so we’re doing just fine.

And, last, but not least, we loved ‘La Tire’. It is a French tradition and is made when you boil maple syrup and pour it on snow or ice cream. The syrup hardens and becomes like a taffy. It is so delicious!

Thank you for reading my report. Please check in with me again after our spring break.