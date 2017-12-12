Joussard School – Grade 6 students ‘blast off’

Jayla Willier

Joussard Reporter

Hello! This is Jayla Willier bringing you my last news report. Tianna Calliou will be the reporter for December, so I hope you will take the time to read her news.

In Kindergarten this week, our students are playing a game called Capture, using hula hoops. This is just so much fun. The kids also reported that they are learning all kinds of things during centre time like shapes, patterns and all about alphabet letters. They are also learning lots at the present wrapping centre. There are some very interesting presents produced!

Grade 1 students are learning how to spell words. They are very proud of this skill. The kids used these spelling skills as they wrote letters to Santa. What a great way to use your learning!

Students in Grade 2 have been very busy planning for their assembly on Thursday. They are responsible for the whole thing and are getting excited about being in charge in front of the whole school.

Our students in Grade 3 have been very busy in Math as they are learning how to order big numbers. They are also learning how to multiply numbers. On a more fun note, the kids are having a great time playing basketball in P.E.

In Grade 4, our students appreciated all of the snow as they went snowshoeing. They had lots of fun and are looking forward to doing more of it.

Grade 5 students have been busy polishing up their division skills in Math. They are also looking forward to connecting with students across the world with their computers.

Our Grade 6 students had a fabulous time watching a rocket go off in the field. This is blasting them into their study of space in Science.

We are all looking forward to our “Breakfast, Blankets and Books” morning tomorrow. Our kitchen is making us a special hot breakfast and we are all going to all cuddle in our blankets, eat and read in the atrium. This event is our wind up to our Literacy Month. We certainly have appreciated the Literacy Club and all of the activities they have planned for us during November.