Joussard School – Grade 3s welcome new teacher

Avory Okemow

Joussard Reporter

Greetings from Joussard School! This is Avory Okemow bringing you our news.

Our kindergarten students are thrilled to announce that they now have a sandbox in their classroom filled with brand new sand! This has made them very happy and they are learning many social skills by playing in it with their friends.

The Grade 1 students have been very busy lately. They have reported that they have made elephants out of cardboard and tubes and paper. This was lots of fun. The students also reported that their beans and tomatoes are growing just fine. They may be eating beans soon!

In Grade 2, our students have been polishing their skating skills and getting physically fit at the same time. They have been reading and learning about groundhogs and have made pictures of them in art.

The Grade 3 students are very pleased to announce that they have a wonderful new teacher. Her name is Hilary Payne and the students are so glad to have her. The staff is also very pleased to have her as part of the team here, especially since she already brought in cookies to share!

In Grade 4, the students are so happy to announce that they have learned to ski. This was so much fun and they are all hoping to do it again soon. They also enjoyed performing in their recent Reader’s Theatre.

Our Grade 5 students reported that they are continuing to work on setting up and implementing experiments in Science that test the properties of different solutions. This is very interesting and the students are learning a great deal.

In Grade 6, we have been working on setting up the election process for our student government. This is one of the ways that we learn about Canada’s government and it makes it much more interesting. We also want to report that we had a fabulous ski trip and want to do it again soon.

We are all looking forward to our days off this week [Feb. 8-10] as our teachers head off to the Teacher’s Convention. They have told us that they have to keep learning too and this is one of the ways that they do it.

Please check in with my report next week.