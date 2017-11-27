Joussard School – Grade 3 claim big win!

Jayla Willier

Joussard Reporter

Hello everyone! This is Jayla Willier from Joussard School. I can tell you there are lots of snow creations out in our playground with all of this snow.

In kindergarten, our students reported they are learning all about numbers in Math and how to recognize how many things are in a group just by looking at it. They also said they are having lots of fun in the gym learning how to swirl hula hoops.

Our Grade 1 students told me they are learning about patterns in Math and using a computer program called Mathletics to learn even more about numbers. The kids are having a great time in P.E. playing Cage Ball.

The students in Grade 2 reported lots of fun in the gym playing Kangaroos and Crocodiles! The kids also really enjoyed our performance by Mary Lambert on Tuesday. It was really funny when she identified our Grade 6 teacher, Spencer Smith, as an undercover policeman named Cliffy. Smith was a great sport and went along with it.

In Grade 3, our students were thrilled to announce they won the ice cream party that was sponsored by the Joussard Fire Department. Grade 3 brought back the most home fire escape plans and that’s how they won the party. They get ice cream, but more importantly, they have some excellent escape plans if there was ever a fire in their home.

The Grade 4 students have been busy writing poetry with a winter theme. They are happy to report that some of their plants are already growing in their classroom garden.

Students in Grade 5 reported they are having a great time working on their Inquiry Projects in Social Studies. They are also enjoying building circuits in Science.

All of us in Grade 6 were all very proud of the Remembrance Day Ceremony that we planned and ran. It reminded us all how lucky we are to live in a free country like Canada and how much we have to thank soldiers for.

We also really enjoyed watching our teacher, Spencer Smith, act as Cliffy the Undercover Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer during Mary Lambert’s production. He was funny!

That’s it for this week. Please check in with me again next week to see what we’re doing out here in Joussard.