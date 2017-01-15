Joussard School – Explosions rock school

Don’t worry! Joussard students treated to experiment

Ralph Giroux

Joussard Reporter

Happy New Year to everyone! My name is Ralph Giroux and I will be the reporter for our school this month.

With a few exceptions, we are all very happy to be back to school! It is great to see our friends and our teachers.

I wandered around the school and talked to students from each classroom. I found out that everyone has been very busy learning all kinds of things.

In kindergarten, our students are once again busy learning about the alphabet, its sounds and how they all come together in reading and writing. The students are so happy to play with their friends again. While I was interviewing two of the students, the rest of the class was dancing to the music of Ghostbusters on Just Dance. I think kindergarten is a fun place to be!

Our Grade 1 students report that they had a great holiday and got wonderful gifts. The students are now back at work and are demonstrating that they can do journal writing already. I’m impressed.

In Grade 2, our students are busy writing all about their Christmas holiday. Everyone is interested in what each other got for Christmas and where they went. The students report that they are also learning how to tell time. This is a very good skill to have.

The students in Grade 3 are becoming very geographically aware! They have been learning about the Philippines, Asia, Canada and Peru. The students have discovered many differences between these countries, but lots of similarities, too.

Our Grade 4 students report that they are learning how to draw and paint eagles. We will see some wonderful art work soon! They are also busy learning basic facts and how to remember them quickly.

In Grade 5, the students have been studying chemistry in science. This is very interesting and fun, too. In P.E., they have been getting lots of exercise playing floor hockey.

And, in my class, Grade 6, we are starting to learn about integers in math and doing lots of writing in L.A. We are looking forward to a ski trip later on this month.

The whole school enjoyed learning some wonderful things about science just before Christmas. Science In Motion was here and Brianna Jones was fabulous. She showed us how to make fog, ice cream and some very loud [controlled of course], explosions. She said that she was glad that her last

big explosion didn’t leave a black mark on the ceiling of our new school! We’re glad, too, but we all loved her experiments, especially the volunteers who got to help her.

That’s it for this week. I hope you like my report and read it next week.