Joussard School – Archery students hoping to hit the mark

Avory Okemow

Joussard Reporter

Hello from Joussard School! This is Avory Okemow, once again bringing you our news.

Our kindergarten students report that they love being part of the Lego Club. This club is after school on Mondays and has lots of students making all kinds of creations with Lego.

An interesting activity our students did in kindergarten was making porridge. They got to eat their porridge and decided it was very good!

In Grade 1, our students are getting very skillful with their iPads. They are now able to take pictures and then write sentences about their pictures. The students are very proud of their work using technology.

Grade 1s also reported that they greatly enjoyed having Denny Bellerose visit their classroom and tell them a wonderful story.

Our Grade 2 students have been very busy playing games in Science as they learn about telling temperature. They also told me that they are playing rainbow tag in P.E. and learning subtraction in Math.

The students in Grade 3 are reporting that they are loving their new teacher, Hilary Payne. She is keeping them busy with lots of learning, but with fun stuff, too! They have enjoyed how to be even better soccer players in P.E.

In Grade 4, our students are bursting with pride as they planned and carried out a wonderful assembly. They performed as announcers, singers and dancers. What a fabulous show!

Grade 5 students have been working on so many things. In Social Studies they are doing a digital project about a Canadian region. In P.E. they are playing basketball and in Science, they are testing chemicals.

And, in Grade 6, my grade, we have been learning about the solar system in Science, we are campaigning in Social Studies and in P.E., we are learning all about archery.

We are in the middle of our anti-bullying week here at Joussard School. Every day we work together across the school to do an activity that helps us to learn what bullying really is, why kids bully, how we can help victims and bullies and how we can avoid all bullying behaviour. We are enjoying these activities and are learning so much.

All of the Archery Club members are looking forward to the NASP competition next week in Edmonton. Everyone will be doing their best shooting for sure!

We are also looking forward to Movie Night tomorrow.

Thank you for reading my reports over the last month. Next week, Haiden Laboucan will be the reporter.