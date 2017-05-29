Joussard School – Grade 6s preparing for life in junior high

Passion Giroux

Joussard Reporter

Hello folks! Here is the news for this week from Joussard School.

Our kindergarten students are very proud to announce that they are going with our Grade 6 students to the High Prairie Aquatic Centre each day for swimming lessons. This is just so much fun and they are learning so much.

The Grade 1 students reported that they have enjoyed learning to dance with the SQx Dance Company that visited our school. This took lots of energy and everyone got pretty tired, but it was great fun! Everyone is looking forward to putting on a dance performance for our parents.

Our Grade 2 students are proud to announce that they are learning about the process of multiplication in Math. This is challenging, but they like it. The students are also enjoying the dancing and have learned some great moves.

In Grade 3, our students were excited to announce that they are using the Prodigy program on their laptops. They love this program and are learning lots through it.

Grade 4 students reported that they just finished their swimming lessons and had a great time all week. They also visited the museum in High Prairie and learned that you can make top hats from beaver pelts. They found this so interesting.

In Grade 5, our students are having a great time being electricians. They have learned so much about creating currents and bringing light bulbs to life! Good work!

And, in Grade 6, our students are seriously getting ready for the big transition to junior high school next year. They are visiting Prairie River Junior High School several times and one of their teachers is coming to our school to tell us about their school and answer our questions.

Next week we will visit Kinuso School and learn what that school is like and ask questions.

We also hope to attend Northland School’s land-based learning program next week and we will meet other Grade 6 students who will be moving into Grade 7 next year as well. With all of these activities, we hopefully won’t be too nervous about changing schools next year.

Our whole school is pleased with the sensory equipment that we now have in our exercise room. Students have a great time in this room and think its lots of fun.

However, it’s much more than lots of fun. The equipment helps students achieve their best energy levels so that they can learn at their very best levels.

Our teachers all learned about the equipment in this room during their recent PD day. They found it to be lots of fun, too!

That’s it for this week. Please check in with me next week.