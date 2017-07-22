PICs – Joussard rolls out the red [and white] carpet

A few hundred patriotic Canadians enjoyed Canada Day festivities at Joussard July 1. The McKenzie Arcand Band played during the day with many dancing and others simply enjoying the live music. After opening ceremonies, the popular bicycle parade was held. Dozens of children decorated their bicycles in red and white and paraded around the hamlet. Others decorated strollers while others just walked. A bean bag tournament, washer toss tournament and cribbage tournament kept adults busy, while children enjoyed several bouncy castles on location, and tried the adult games. A 5 p.m. supper, more music and an evening fireworks display ended the day.