Joussard, Prairie River win handgames titles

Joussard School won the elementary division title in the annual High Prairie School Division Hand Games Tournament April 16. In the front row, left-right, are Wapastim Isadore Bellerose, Neveah Prince, Terrance Okemow, Damiana Willier, Olivia Bellerose and Jewel Laboucan Burlock. In the back row, left-right, are coach Meghan Adams, Elder Herman Sutherland, Hunter Laboucan, Lorne Prince Ladoucer, Sean Cagro, coach Kienan Wilson, Kurtis Cardinal and coach Julia Sander.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie School Division hosted its annual hand games tournament April 16 at High Prairie Elementary School.



Joussard won the elementary division for the third year in a row after defeating Kinuso in the final.



Prairie River Junior High School, of High Prairie, won the junior-senior high category after defeating Prairie View Outreach, of High Prairie, in the final.



Five schools competed in each class.



HPE, Ecole Routhier, of Falher, and E.G. Wahlstrom, of Slave Lake, also played at the elementary level.



E.W. Pratt, of High Prairie, Georges P. Vanier, of Donnelly, and Roland Michener, of Slave Lake also competed in the junior-senior category.