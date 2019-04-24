Joussard, Prairie River win handgames titles

Richard Froese
South Peace News
High Prairie School Division hosted its annual hand games tournament April 16 at High Prairie Elementary School.
Joussard won the elementary division for the third year in a row after defeating Kinuso in the final.
Prairie River Junior High School, of High Prairie, won the junior-senior high category after defeating Prairie View Outreach, of High Prairie, in the final.
Five schools competed in each class.
HPE, Ecole Routhier, of Falher, and E.G. Wahlstrom, of Slave Lake, also played at the elementary level.
E.W. Pratt, of High Prairie, Georges P. Vanier, of Donnelly, and Roland Michener, of Slave Lake also competed in the junior-senior category.