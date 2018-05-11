Joussard Ice Pack Part II





Another week, another north wind and another pileup of ice along the south shore of Lesser Slave Lake at Joussard.

These photos by Brian Bourgeault were taken on Wednesday at the South West Shore development 1.5 kilometres west of the Joussard Harbour. Bourgeault says the ice stacks were 7 metres (over 20 feet) high in places. There seem to be even bigger pileups up and down the lake in areas difficult to get at. Even so, the ice can be seen from shore.

