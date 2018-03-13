Joussard Community Association Ice Fishing Tournament 2018

· by · 0

Andrei Piatrashka (L) and Larry Beauchamp (R) accept their 1st place winnings.

Following are the results of the Joussard Ice Fishing Tournament held on March 10 at Joussard. Scores are recorded in lengths. No whitefish or perch were caught by any of the teams during the tournament. Some score totals include multiple fish caught.

TeamPikeWalleyeBurbotTotal
1. Larry Beauchamp & Andrei Piatrashka895---6621557
2. Dale McGrath & Brandonn Garth580---7221302
3. Joe. T. Bellerose & Lavern Bellerose585---6901275
4. Herman Giroux & Brian Giroux600---6081208
5. Danny Delorme & Jimmy Delorme ---5256801205
6. Lloyd Lamarche & Adrian Lamarche 565565---6051170
7. Tyrell Kamieniecki & Chris Kamieniecki ---5086151123
8. Wade Campbell & Brenton Comeau ---4556181063
9. Ian Willier & Wanda Willier565---5451110
10. Michael Thunder & Noland Machado885------885
11. Kevin Bellrose & Austin Thunder ------725725
12. Erin Adams & Gord Adams ------715715
13. Janice Lamarche & Ian Sagutch ------692692
14. Kevin Schafer & Chris Bahrynoyski------670670
15. Lee Cunningham & Dylan Cunningham------655655
16. Cody Wabbon & Richard Lasonte ------645645
17. Randy Yasinski & Glen Gazette ------643643
18. Don Adams & Suzanne Mareault ------640640
19. Stacy Burkholder & Vinay Jass ------640640
20. Ryan Armstrong & Jamie St. Martin------635635
21. Brian Burkholder & Anne Burkholder ------610610
22. Thomas Listhaeghe & Mike Miller ------604604
23. Scott Patenaude & Bernadette Chalifoux575------575
24. Kevin Smar & Diane Foster ------570570
25. Blaine Comeau & Teri Comeau565------565
26. Dave Whillans & Alvin Cardinal560------560
27. Tyson Shields & Richard Durant ------558558
28. Robin Marko & Kruz Marko556------556
29. Joshua Meyerina & Boris Henery ------542542
30. Doris Caudron & Cindy Caudron ------538538
31. Mike Fortier & Jakob Willier ---521---521
32. David Lamarche & Shae Odegaard ---440---440
33-70 Thirty-eight [38] teams caught no fish.
Brandonn Garth (L) and Dale McGrath (R) took 2nd.
Joe T. Bellerose (L) and Lavern Bellerose (R) picked up 3rd place.

 

Share this post

Post Comment