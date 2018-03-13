Joussard Community Association Ice Fishing Tournament 2018



Following are the results of the Joussard Ice Fishing Tournament held on March 10 at Joussard. Scores are recorded in lengths. No whitefish or perch were caught by any of the teams during the tournament. Some score totals include multiple fish caught.

Team Pike Walleye Burbot Total 1. Larry Beauchamp & Andrei Piatrashka 895 --- 662 1557 2. Dale McGrath & Brandonn Garth 580 --- 722 1302 3. Joe. T. Bellerose & Lavern Bellerose 585 --- 690 1275 4. Herman Giroux & Brian Giroux 600 --- 608 1208 5. Danny Delorme & Jimmy Delorme --- 525 680 1205 6. Lloyd Lamarche & Adrian Lamarche 565 565 --- 605 1170 7. Tyrell Kamieniecki & Chris Kamieniecki --- 508 615 1123 8. Wade Campbell & Brenton Comeau --- 455 618 1063 9. Ian Willier & Wanda Willier 565 --- 545 1110 10. Michael Thunder & Noland Machado 885 --- --- 885 11. Kevin Bellrose & Austin Thunder --- --- 725 725 12. Erin Adams & Gord Adams --- --- 715 715 13. Janice Lamarche & Ian Sagutch --- --- 692 692 14. Kevin Schafer & Chris Bahrynoyski --- --- 670 670 15. Lee Cunningham & Dylan Cunningham --- --- 655 655 16. Cody Wabbon & Richard Lasonte --- --- 645 645 17. Randy Yasinski & Glen Gazette --- --- 643 643 18. Don Adams & Suzanne Mareault --- --- 640 640 19. Stacy Burkholder & Vinay Jass --- --- 640 640 20. Ryan Armstrong & Jamie St. Martin --- --- 635 635 21. Brian Burkholder & Anne Burkholder --- --- 610 610 22. Thomas Listhaeghe & Mike Miller --- --- 604 604 23. Scott Patenaude & Bernadette Chalifoux 575 --- --- 575 24. Kevin Smar & Diane Foster --- --- 570 570 25. Blaine Comeau & Teri Comeau 565 --- --- 565 26. Dave Whillans & Alvin Cardinal 560 --- --- 560 27. Tyson Shields & Richard Durant --- --- 558 558 28. Robin Marko & Kruz Marko 556 --- --- 556 29. Joshua Meyerina & Boris Henery --- --- 542 542 30. Doris Caudron & Cindy Caudron --- --- 538 538 31. Mike Fortier & Jakob Willier --- 521 --- 521 32. David Lamarche & Shae Odegaard --- 440 --- 440 33-70 Thirty-eight [38] teams caught no fish.