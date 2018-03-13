Joussard Community Association Ice Fishing Tournament 2018

Following are the results of the Joussard Ice Fishing Tournament held on March 10 at Joussard. Scores are recorded in lengths. No whitefish or perch were caught by any of the teams during the tournament. Some score totals include multiple fish caught.
|Team
|Pike
|Walleye
|Burbot
|Total
|1. Larry Beauchamp & Andrei Piatrashka
|895
|---
|662
|1557
|2. Dale McGrath & Brandonn Garth
|580
|---
|722
|1302
|3. Joe. T. Bellerose & Lavern Bellerose
|585
|---
|690
|1275
|4. Herman Giroux & Brian Giroux
|600
|---
|608
|1208
|5. Danny Delorme & Jimmy Delorme
|---
|525
|680
|1205
|6. Lloyd Lamarche & Adrian Lamarche 565
|565
|---
|605
|1170
|7. Tyrell Kamieniecki & Chris Kamieniecki
|---
|508
|615
|1123
|8. Wade Campbell & Brenton Comeau
|---
|455
|618
|1063
|9. Ian Willier & Wanda Willier
|565
|---
|545
|1110
|10. Michael Thunder & Noland Machado
|885
|---
|---
|885
|11. Kevin Bellrose & Austin Thunder
|---
|---
|725
|725
|12. Erin Adams & Gord Adams
|---
|---
|715
|715
|13. Janice Lamarche & Ian Sagutch
|---
|---
|692
|692
|14. Kevin Schafer & Chris Bahrynoyski
|---
|---
|670
|670
|15. Lee Cunningham & Dylan Cunningham
|---
|---
|655
|655
|16. Cody Wabbon & Richard Lasonte
|---
|---
|645
|645
|17. Randy Yasinski & Glen Gazette
|---
|---
|643
|643
|18. Don Adams & Suzanne Mareault
|---
|---
|640
|640
|19. Stacy Burkholder & Vinay Jass
|---
|---
|640
|640
|20. Ryan Armstrong & Jamie St. Martin
|---
|---
|635
|635
|21. Brian Burkholder & Anne Burkholder
|---
|---
|610
|610
|22. Thomas Listhaeghe & Mike Miller
|---
|---
|604
|604
|23. Scott Patenaude & Bernadette Chalifoux
|575
|---
|---
|575
|24. Kevin Smar & Diane Foster
|---
|---
|570
|570
|25. Blaine Comeau & Teri Comeau
|565
|---
|---
|565
|26. Dave Whillans & Alvin Cardinal
|560
|---
|---
|560
|27. Tyson Shields & Richard Durant
|---
|---
|558
|558
|28. Robin Marko & Kruz Marko
|556
|---
|---
|556
|29. Joshua Meyerina & Boris Henery
|---
|---
|542
|542
|30. Doris Caudron & Cindy Caudron
|---
|---
|538
|538
|31. Mike Fortier & Jakob Willier
|---
|521
|---
|521
|32. David Lamarche & Shae Odegaard
|---
|440
|---
|440
|33-70 Thirty-eight [38] teams caught no fish.