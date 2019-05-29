Joussard Grade 2s visit police detachment

Nevaeh Prince reports the news this week from Joussard School.

Nevaeh Prince

Joussard Reporter

Hello again from Joussard School. This is Nevaeh Prince with my last report. Next month, there will be a new reporter bringing you our news.



In kindergarten this week, the students told me they are painting letters. This helps them to remember them even better. In Science, they went outside to learn all about using their five senses. The kids are very proud of the picture they made to display the letter Q. They glued pieces of fabric in the shape of a Q to represent a Quilt.



Our Grade 1 students had a wonderful learning experience as they watched their butterflies emerge from cocoons and fly away into the sunshine.



The students in Grade 2 reported they had a great time visiting the RCMP Police Detachment in High Prairie. They all came home proudly wearing paper police caps.



Students in Grade 3 have been studying things with microscopes. In Math, they have finished multiplication and are beginning division. And in L.A., they are learning persuasive writing. Busy learners!



The Grade 4 students let me know they also were using microscopes in STEM, they had a class party, they watched funny videos, went for a walk in the bush and are doing purposeful reading in L.A. Another bunch of busy kids!



Our Grade 5 students are off riding in a horse-drawn wagon during their land-based learning experience in Sucker Creek today. They will be visiting historical sites on this First Nation.



The Grade 6 students are in the midst of their swimming lessons and are learning so much about water safety and enjoyment.



Everyone had a great time during our Jump Rope for Heart event May 21. Joussard School students filled the area with vigorous jumping and lively music. We’re hoping to bring in lots of money for the Heart and Stroke Foundation.



Thanks for reading my reports.