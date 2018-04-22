Joussard Grade 2s have beans to harvest!

. . .while the Grade 4 students were busy measuring their feet

Damiana Willier

Joussard Reporter

Hello, my name is Damiana Willier, and I am the reporter for April. It seemed that most of our students were glad to be back to school after our spring break. There were lots of smiles on faces as everyone got to see friends and teachers again.



We weren’t too impressed with all of the snow, but hopefully that will be gone soon. We are loving the sunshine!



Our kindergarten students are very thrilled with their new shopping centre. It can be a lemonade stand, a fruit stand, a store or a barbecue stand. Imaginations and creativity are getting a great workout with this new centre.



In Grade 1, our students are polishing up their writing skills and are getting pretty good at it now. They also have bragging rights about their Little Green Thumbs garden as they have an excellent crop of green beans ready for harvest. This has been a wonderful learning experience, as the students have followed the process in growing food.



Grade 2 students are learning how to use rubrics to determine the quality of their own writing. This seems like an amazing skill for Grade 2, but they are doing great. Smart kids in that class – well, in all of our classes!



Our Grade 3 students are forging ahead with their Math skills and are proud of the fact that they are now able to add and subtract three-digit numbers.



The tragedy in Humboldt especially touched the hearts of the students in this class and they are investigating ways of reaching out and showing the families that they care. The students have decided to write letters to show their compassion.



In Grade 4, our students were busy this morning measuring their feet in Cree class. They will be making their own moccasins and are so excited about this. The students are also looking forward to their visit to Christie’s Greenhouse that is coming up soon.



Grade 5 students are keenly interested in their study of possible careers as they think of the work world that they will enter as adults. They know that it is important to start preparing now for the future.



In Grade 6, our students are excited about field trips and are busy thinking up possible destinations. Right now, the students are most interested in a camping trip. We’ll see what happens. They had a great time at each of their recent activities.



Our Archery Team did a great job at the tournament in Slave Lake and represented our school very well.



We also had a wonderful time at our recent Easter Family Fun Night. We had students and little brothers and sisters roaming all over the school hunting for eggs. Lots of big smiles!



That is it for this week! Please check in with me next week.