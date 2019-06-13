Joussard Grade 1s play the role of farmer

Julia Fulton-Prince reports the news this week from Joussard School.

Students enjoy salad made from vegetables they grew

Julia Fulton-Prince

Joussard Reporter

Hello, my name is Julia Fulton-Prince and I will be the reporter for our school during the month of June. Today, I roamed around with a friend, talking to kids from all of the classes. I found out lots of interesting information.



In kindergarten, the little kids told me they are learning all about shapes in Math, they even went on a shapes hunt. In P.E., they said they are playing Duck Duck Goose, and in Science, they are learning all about their senses. It sounds like the little guys are learning lots every day.



Our Grade 1 students let me know they had “Salad Day” yesterday. I found out this was a very special day because they were able to eat the food they had grown. How cool is that! Grow food in school and eat it too!



Students in Grade 2 told me they are having a great time going outside for their P.E. classes. The sunshine is wonderful! But, it’s not all play time. In Science, they reported they are learning about magnets and what objects are magnetic. In Social Studies this morning, they took a virtual trip to Iqaluit. This trip even included a snack that the students got to eat on the way!



In Grade 3, they reported they are learning all about different sounds. In Math, they are working on lots of skills: multiplication, division and measurement. That’s a lot of work! In P.E., the students are playing soccer outside.



Our Grade 4 students reported they are reading a book called In a Pickle. That sounds interesting! They are also improving their skills in multiplication and division in Math. In Science, they are continuing to learn about plants and in P.E., they are playing kick ball.



The students in Grade Five are busy working on a group project on the Famous Five in Social Studies. In Science, they are doing a group project on Wetlands. They will be going on a field trip to some wetlands next week.



Our Grade 6 students are working so hard on getting ready for the Provincial Achievement Tests. They have been working on this all year, but they are working extra hard now! They also reported they have had a great time learning how to be detectives in their Evidence and Investigations study.



So, you can see, lots of work has been going on even though the year is winding to a close. Please check in with my report next week.